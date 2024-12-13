Tamil Nadu Rains: Waterlogging Reported As Rain Forces School Holiday In Several Districts; More Showers Likely

Tamil Nadu Rains: As heavy rain batters parts of Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning for the southern state, forecasting heavy rainfall across multiple districts until December 14.

Amid the incessant downpour, severe waterlogging was reported in Trichy, while Thoothukudi and other districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging in parts of Trichy due to the incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/UvlqxNg4uL — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

Tamil Nadu Rains: Here Are Top Updates

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is likely across most areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations.

The weather office has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy downpours, with extremely heavy showers in the Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in several districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, and Virudhunagar, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, IMD said.

Following heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal, all schools and colleges will be closed on December 13, Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam said.

Heavy downpour is also likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Dindigul, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu.

The resultant weather conditions could lead to waterlogging, and the traffic may be affected in some areas.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas on Friday. with heavy rain expected at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu's weather forecast predicted a maximum temperature of 28-29°C and a minimum temperature of 24-25°C, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light to moderate rain within the next 24 hours in several districts.

Meanwhile, the weather office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over other southern parts of India, mainly in Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area that was previously located over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby regions has now shifted to a low-pressure zone over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjacent Comorin area.

According to the latest update, the system's upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is expected to move westward towards the Maldives and the nearby Lakshadweep area, crossing the Comorin region. The system is anticipated to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours, with a diminishing impact on the surrounding areas.

(With ANI Inputs)