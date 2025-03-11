Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Heavy Rainfall Expected In THESE Districts, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools Shut - Check Weather Forecast

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall across several districts in Tamil Nadu, with the downpour expected to last for four days starting March 10. As a result, many students and parents are concerned about possible school closures due to the weather conditions. RMC Chennai has issued an orange alert for four districts in southern Tamil Nadu, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Chennai is under a yellow alert today, with a partly cloudy sky and chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms. The districts impacted by the rainfall include Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated through local news and weather alerts. While heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal and interior regions are facing extreme heat.

Temperature in chennai

Chennai and its suburbs have already experienced the hottest day of the season. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned that temperatures in some areas may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days. During the northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu received 14 percent more rainfall than usual, with 447 mm recorded instead of the average 393 mm. In Chennai, rainfall was 16 percent above average, reaching 845 mm.

Cyclone fengal last year

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall between November 29 and December 1 last year, caused severe damage in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to the state government, the cyclone impacted 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore people. In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin requested ₹2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With Tamil Nadu now preparing for another round of heavy rainfall, authorities remain on high alert to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.