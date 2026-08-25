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Tamil Nadu scraps Parandur Airport project; CM Vijay to find alternative site near Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay has scrapped the contentious Parandur airport project to protect farmland, announcing alternative sites and a major expansion at Meenambakkam.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Tamil Nadu scraps Parandur Airport project; CM Vijay to find alternative site near Chennai
Image Credit: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the state Legislative Assembly session in Chennai. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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