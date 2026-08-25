/Tamil Nadu scraps Parandur Airport project; CM Vijay to find alternative site near Chennai

In light of protecting agricultural lands and local livelihoods, the Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to move away from the highly debated project of Parandur airport to seek a better site.
Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay said while addressing the Assembly that all the efforts put forth in setting up the Greenfield International Airport of Parandur in Kancheepuram district have been scrapped.
Grassroots support: The decision comes as a huge relief for people in Eganapuram and its 12 nearby villages who protested against the relocation of over 1,000 families for almost three years now.
Agricultural safeguarding: Highlighting the fact that agriculture forms the backbone of the nation, the Chief Minister said that no future developments should happen at such high costs involving local communities and farmlands.
Political repercussions: The reversal was criticized heavily by the opposition leaders, including former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who termed it as an "irreversible blow" to regional economic development.
In order to overcome current capacity issues without affecting the community, the state is now diverting attention to the already existing hub. As per the state's Industries Policy Note, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has designed a plan for structural improvements.
Capacity upgrade: Currently, the facility accommodates nearly 30 million passengers every year, which is set to increase due to completion of terminals.
Northwest extension: The planners plan to construct a passenger handling system in the northwest of the Meenambakkam airport to facilitate freight and travel management.
Linkage assistance: The officials of the state have promised full cooperation with regard to providing clearance for construction of a new road linking the terminal complex to the national highway.
While the optimisation process is taking place at the existing Chennai International Airport, the administration believes that a second international airport is necessary for sustainable industrial development.
Technical suitability check: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will conduct a thorough study before signing an agreement with the government.
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