/6 killed, several critical after ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood export unit

Six workers died and several others are in critical condition after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu. The leak occurred at the St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Tiruvallur district. Emergency teams rushed to the site and shifted affected workers to nearby hospitals. NDRF personnel later reached the factory with special equipment, and rescue operations are continuing.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An ammonia gas leak was reported today at the St. Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility located in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 4th Battalion headquarters in Arakkonam was immediately alerted… pic.twitter.com/ojoBZ9qyu3 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026
An ammonia gas leak was reported on Sunday at the St. Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district. The incident caused panic and led to an emergency response at the factory.
Six workers died in the incident, while several others were affected. Some workers remain in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.
Around 120 workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were reportedly within the factory premises when the incident took place, IANS reported.
The gas leak took place at a private shrimp processing factory in Manjankaranai near Periyapalayam. More than 20 workers reportedly became unconscious and were rescued before being taken to a private hospital.
Some workers also suffered bleeding from their mouths and noses. Doctors said two of the injured workers are in critical condition.
Soon after the leak was reported, the 4th Battalion headquarters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Arakkonam was alerted.
A team of 30 NDRF personnel from Chennai reached the factory with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), gas detection devices, and specialized Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) rescue equipment.
Rescue and mitigation work is continuing at the site.
Following the incident, Tiruvallur District In-charge Minister Kumar and Kanchipuram Range DIG Shashank Sai visited the hospital and met the injured workers.
Tiruvallur District Collector Kavitha and District Superintendent of Police Sai Pranith were also present at the hospital and reviewed the treatment being provided to the victims.
Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered an inquiry and formed a three-member committee. The panel includes the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health.
Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu: Following the gas leak incident, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered an inquiry and constituted a three-member committee comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, and the… pic.twitter.com/jwyQDJbaIB — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
The committee has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.
Chief Minister Vijay also asked IT Minister and Tiruvallur Monitoring Officer Dr KP Karthikeyan, IAS, to oversee relief work and ensure proper treatment for all those affected.
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