Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /6 killed, several critical after ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood export unit

6 killed, several critical after ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood export unit

Two workers died and several others were left critical after an ammonia gas leak at a seafood export unit in Tamil Nadu. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
6 killed, several critical after ammonia gas leak at Tamil Nadu seafood export unit
Image Credit: ANI.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Big blow for India ! Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Ireland T20I series
Varun Chakravarthy5 min ago
2
International Yoga Day 202612 min ago
3
International Yoga Day 202621 min ago
4
International Yoga Day 202639 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202648 min ago