Tamil Nadu Shocker: Menstruating Teenage Dalit Girl Made To Sit Outside Class To Write Her Exam In Coimbatore

Coimbatore Dalit Girl: A class 8 girl from the Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar), who recently began her puberty, was reportedly made to take her examination outside the classroom at a private matriculation school near Kinathukadavu Taluk in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the incident is of Swamy Chidbhavanda Matric Higher Secondary School in Senguttaipalayam village and came to light when the student informed her mother about the event.

The young girl was made to sit outside her classroom during her examinations on April 7 and 9, following the beginning of her menstrual cycle, as per media reports.

Reportedly, the girl's mother visited the school during the examination on April 9 and saw her daughter sitting outside the classroom and recorded a video of the incident. The video then went viral on social media.

As per a TOI report, the Coimbatore district collector, Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, informed that the Coimbatore rural police have opened an inquiry into the matter. The school was also asked to submit a detailed report.

Since the video went viral, the girl's mother has approached the education authorities. Furthermore, the local villagers planned on meeting the Pollachi sub-collector to ask for strict action against the school authorities for the act of discrimination.