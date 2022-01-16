हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Tamil Nadu shuts schools for classes 10, 12 too amid surging COVID-19 cases

Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed.

Tamil Nadu shuts schools for classes 10, 12 too amid surging COVID-19 cases
Image credit: IANS

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (January 16) declared holiday till January 31 for school students of standards 10-12 too in the wake of surging COVID cases.

Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed, the government said.
While holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes are held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades.

However, considering the welfare of students against the background of rising virus cases, an official release here said "holiday is declared for students of all classes including those in grades 10, 11 and 12 till January 31." Fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later for classes 10 and 12, the release added.

On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday (January 15) recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities. This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.

