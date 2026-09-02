In Tamil Nadu, a rigorous smartphone ban has been imposed on pilgrims visiting 52 main temples in the state following the orders issued by the Madras High Court. As per the latest directive issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, devotees are required to submit their smartphones at safe storage centers set up within these temples for Rs 5 per device.
Basic phones that do not have the facility of a camera are allowed inside, while the new rule seeks to put a stop to taking snaps, making video recordings, and posting social media reels.
Special deposit procedures have been put into place for managing the thousands of high-valued smartphones coming in every day without affecting the footfalls of devotees.
Registration details: Registration of the devotee, phone model, and contact number is taken through the operator at the world-renowned Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple located at Kanchipuram.
Multilingual notice boards: Notice boards have been fixed at every entrance point and even outside the parking lots, alerting people to the strict no-camera policy.
Operational costs: Government representatives have stated that the Rs 5 cost is only used to pay for security lockers, infrastructure, and recruitment of people whose job would be to run the deposit counters.
The policy is a direct result of the December 2022 Madurai Bench orders by the Madras High Court, following the case of public interest litigation on secular disturbances within places of worship.
Misuse prevention: The government has observed that a growing number of devotees were disregarding good behavior by taking selfies and video recording the rituals or activities of VIPs in proximity of the sanctums.
All-media ban: It has been prohibited to record images or videos of the gods presiding at the site, their rituals, or any public figure at all 52 recognized holy sites.
The policy aims at returning tranquility into temples, enabling worshippers to meditate without being bothered by commercial photos and videos being captured.
While the decision has been well-received for its purpose of preserving traditions, it has also prompted several concerns from devotees and temple staff.
Logistical hurdles: Local residents have expressed frustration over daily storage fees and potential bottleneck queues during peak festival hours.
Liability anxieties: Temple staff have voiced apprehension regarding the immense responsibility of safeguarding high-value personal electronics against loss or misplacement.
Alternative suggestions: Some devotees have suggested permitting phones inside bags as long as devices remain powered off, though authorities insist physical check-ins are necessary to enforce the camera ban.
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