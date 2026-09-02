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From camera-free shrines to Rs 5 lockers: Inside Tamil Nadu's radical crackdown on temple social media reels

Tamil Nadu has banned smartphones inside 52 major temples to protect temple sanctity, requiring visitors to use deposit counters with a small fee while exempting camera-free phones.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
From camera-free shrines to Rs 5 lockers: Inside Tamil Nadu's radical crackdown on temple social media reels
Image Credit: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay offers prayers at a temple. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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From camera-free shrines to Rs 5 lockers: Inside Tamil Nadu's radical crackdown on temple social media reels
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