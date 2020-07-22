Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020: Class 10 results to be declared soon

Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) will declare the TN SSLC Result 2020 in the last week of July on the official website. Students will be able to check their TN 10th Result 2020 on the official website tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Class 10 exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13 and over 9 lakh students wrote their 10th board examinations this year.

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance.