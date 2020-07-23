हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 results to be declared soon on dge.tn.gov.in, here's how to check online

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 would be declared by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) soon. The DGE would announce the online on official websites -  dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 results to be declared soon on dge.tn.gov.in, here&#039;s how to check online

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 would be declared by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) soon. The DGE would announce the online on official websites -  dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in
2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'
3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth
4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy
5. Save and download the result
6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It is to be noted that DGE had released Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 resultsTamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 result
