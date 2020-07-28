Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 to be announced soon on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in: Here is how to check results via app

New Delhi: Students who had appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 exams may be able to check the exam results before the end of July 2020 as the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020 is likely to be announced by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) before July end on Board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Although the Tamil Nadu's education board has not made any official announcement regarding the date and time of the result yet, some media reports have cited that the board may do so in a couple of days.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 via app

Students can also access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 via the app. They will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

Step 3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

Step 5. Save and download the result

Step 6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

Around 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020 were scheduled from March 27 to April 13. The government has announced that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. The DGE had released Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.