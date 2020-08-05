Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th results 2020 to be declared soon, check all details here

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is gearing up to release the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 in the coming days. The DGE has announced that results will not displayed in schools due to coronavirus pandemic and will be available on DGE's official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The results will also be available on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Here's how you can check your Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 can also be accessed via an app. All the students need to do is download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams that held between March 27 to April 13 and around 9 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The Tamil Nadu's DGE has decided that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 was announced on July 16.