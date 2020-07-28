Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2020: Suspense over result date continues; check dge.tn.gov.in

Suspense over the declaration of Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020 continues as the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, which holds the Class 10 Board Exam, is yet to give any official confirmation for the date and time.

Once declared students will be able to check their board result on Tamil Nado board official website dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Around 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020 were scheduled from March 27 to April 13. The government has announced that 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. The DGE had released Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.