Tamil Nadu Stampede: Police Book TVK Karur Secretary After 39 Die In Tragedy

A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as a stampede at a rally led by actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in Velysamupuram claimed the lives of 39 people and left over 80 injured. In connection with the incident, the Karur Town police have registered a case against TVK's Karur West district secretary, V.P. Mathiyazhagan.

Citing police, IANS reported that the case was filed under four sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged violation of safety norms and failure to ensure proper crowd control during the campaign meeting. Officials clarified that so far, Mathiyazhagan alone has been named in the First Information Report (FIR), but a probe is underway to determine whether there were lapses by others that could have contributed to the tragic stampede.

“The investigation is continuing, and further culpability will be fixed after a detailed inquiry,” IANS quoted a senior officer as saying.

Vijay's Rally Stampede

The massive public meeting, part of Vijay’s statewide political tour for his party, drew thousands who had waited since morning under the hot sun with inadequate food and drinking water.

The crowd swelled further after the party’s official social media handles said Vijay would arrive at noon, although the actor-politician reached the venue only at 7:40 pm.

Many reportedly fainted in the congestion; panic spread, and a deadly crush followed. Ambulances rushed the injured to Karur Medical College Hospital and private facilities nearby.

Police Action In Karur Stampede Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police G. Venkataraman called the incident “deeply regrettable”.

“Our intention is not to blame anyone, but to present facts and ensure this never happens again,” he said.

The top cop added that the police are reviewing event permission procedures.

CM Stalin On Tamil Nadu Stampede

Chief Minister MK Stalin met survivors and bereaved families; he also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs. 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. one lakh each to those critically injured.

CM Stalin also ordered a judicial inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan.

“Such a tragedy should never recur. Those responsible will face action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has deployed senior ministers and officials to oversee medical treatment and relief measures.

