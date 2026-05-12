'Tamil Nadu still not ready for Dalit CM': VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan on becoming CM speculation

Thol Thirumavalavan, leader of Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has issued a detailed clarification after sections of the media reported that both the DMK and AIADMK had approached him with proposals to become chief minister in a possible anti-TVK political arrangement.

In a lengthy post on X written in Tamil, Thirumavalavan said his comments during an interaction with journalists had been misrepresented and sensationalised. He stressed that neither the DMK nor the AIADMK had formally approached him regarding the chief minister’s post, contrary to reports circulating in parts of the media.

Explaining the sequence of events, the VCK chief said journalists had questioned him about speculation that the Congress party had blocked efforts to elevate him as chief minister. “I too received information that such an effort had taken place,” he had responded at the time.

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Clarifying that statement, he wrote, “I only said that some of my close friends approached me and spoke about it. Neither DMK nor AIADMK has officially approached me in that manner. Nor have I spoken to anyone about it.”

He accused certain media outlets of deliberately altering the meaning of his remarks to create political controversy. “It is unethical for the media to sensationalise it by headlining it in a way that implies a different meaning,” he said.

Thirumavalavan also used the opportunity to make a wider observation on caste realities in Tamil Nadu politics. In one of the strongest parts of his statement, he said the state still appeared unwilling to accept a Dalit leader as chief minister.

“It’s a bitter truth known to all that the Tamil society is not yet ready for a person from the Dalit community to become the chief minister in Tamil Nadu,” he wrote.

Drawing comparisons with other states, he noted that Dalit leaders had previously held power in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Punjab. However, he added that in Tamil Nadu such a possibility still felt distant. “I am aware that even after another century, it will remain just a dream in Tamil Nadu,” he remarked.

The VCK leader maintained that his original response merely acknowledged hearing about political discussions taking place in the current climate and was not an indication of formal negotiations or personal ambition.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive moment after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single-largest party in the recent Assembly elections with 108 seats.

TVK currently enjoys the backing of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML. Congress holds five MLAs in the Assembly, while CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML have two MLAs each, strengthening the ruling alliance’s position in the House.

(With agencies' inputs)