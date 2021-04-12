Tamil Nadu to carry out nearly 90K daily RT-PCR tests, amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has emphasized on a slew of measures to control and act against the ongoing side in COVID-19 cases, that are on the rise as a part of the pan-India second wave. The review meeting with top officials from across Government departments was chaired by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami in Chennai.

Among the decisions taken and reinforced were to ensure no less than 90,000 RT-PCR tests per day to detect coronavirus infection and aggressive testing in the virus infected areas. Tracing of 25-30 contacts of the infected person, conducting fever camps. It was also decided to declare streets/residential apartments with three COVID-19 cases as micro-containment zones.

Admitting an infected person in a COVID Care Centre of a hospital, based on severity of infection, slapping fines against COVID-norm violators, expediting vaccination for those in the 45+ age group, following of SOP by both Government and private hospitals to reduce the mortality rate, were also mentioned.

The state government has also asked those who work in cinema theatres, fruits and vegetable markets, commercial complexes to get vaccinated. It was also urged that people step out of their homes only if and when necessary adding that they must do so while wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu witnessed 6,711 new cases, which took the active cases to 46,308 and the cumulative cases to 9.40 lakh. So far, 8.8 lakhs persons have recovered, whereas 12,927 have succumbed.