Tamil Nadu tragedy: 16 dead, 6 injured in explosion at firecracker factory, CM Stalin expresses sorrow

Tamil Nadu tragedy: A massive explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

At least 16 people died, and six others sustained injuries in the tragic incident, according to news agency ANI, officials informed on Sunday.

"So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site," a fire and rescue department official told ANI, adding that the operation to rescue people feared trapped inside is ongoing.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and instructed the District Collector to coordinate the provision of all necessary assistance.

said, "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."

"I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families," he added.

"Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance," the CM further noted.

According to initial reports cited by IANS, over 30 workers were present inside the facility at the time of the incident, engaged in routine firecracker production activities.

President Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

"The loss of lives in a tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," President Droupadi Murmu said.

The loss of lives in a tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 19, 2026

"The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2026

What caused the explosion?

Officials, as per IANS, said that the explosion was triggered by friction during the manufacturing process, leading to a sudden ignition of explosive materials.

What happened?

The impact was so intense that at least four rooms of the factory were destroyed. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to 10 kilometres away, underscoring the magnitude of the blast.

Fire and rescue services personnel from nearby towns, including Sivakasi, Sattur, and Virudhunagar, rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety protocols were followed at the facility.

(with agencies' inputs)