Tamil Nadu: TVK's JCD Prabhakar unanimously elected as Assembly Speaker - Who is he?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on Tuesday. This comes just days after TVK chief Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of the state.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and TVK leaders displayed respect and support with folded hands as Prabakara sat in his chair.

Earlier on Monday, Prabhakar filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in the presence of the Chief Minister and TVK Chief Vijay.

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This marked a key development in the formation of the new Tamil Nadu Assembly leadership structure under the TVK-led government.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar elected as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.



(Source: TNDIPR) pic.twitter.com/CmDYBmbqkj — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Who is JCD Prabhakar?

Prabhakar was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan. He reportedly entered the state assembly in 1980 as an AIADMK MLA.

Earlier this year, Prabhakar moved to TVK ahead of the key elections.

Also Read: AIADMK crisis: CV Shanmugam faction defies EPS to support Vijay's TVK government in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government

In the oath-taking ceremony of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government, all MLAs of the State Legislative Assembly took oath as members of the House on Monday.

Among those sworn in were prominent leaders such as Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with Tamil Nadu ministers including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj and KA Sengottaiyan.

Before the swearing-in of the MLAs, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay took the oath as a member of the House. The oath was administered by pro tem Speaker MV Karuppaiah.

Soon after taking the oath, Vijay signed the first set of official documents related to key poll promises and governance measures.

The approvals included providing 200 units of free electricity and constituting Special Task Forces to tackle drug-related crimes and strengthen women's safety in the state.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TVK registered a historic victory and emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats.

Although TVK fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, the party secured support from several other parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), enabling Vijay to form the government in the state.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu's biggest 'dry day': Vijay orders 717 TASMAC outlets to shut down near temples, schools, and more