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NewsIndiaTamil Nadu: Vijay Government‘s 200 unit free power scheme to take effect from next billing cycle
TAMIL NADU

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Government‘s 200 unit free power scheme to take effect from next billing cycle

The revised subsidy structure is also expected to benefit another 85.83 lakh consumers, who are likely to see their electricity bills reduced by around Rs 235 every two months beginning with the next billing cycle. 

|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Tamil Nadu: Vijay Government‘s 200 unit free power scheme to take effect from next billing cycleImage: IANS

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government’s expanded free electricity scheme for domestic consumers will come into effect from the next billing cycle after the TNPDCL completes updates to its billing software to implement the government’s revised policy.  The move is expected to provide relief to millions of households across the state and significantly increase the number of consumers paying zero electricity bills. According to an official communication issued by the accounts branch of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to field-level chief engineers, the billing software has been updated to include eligibility verification, subsidy calculations, bill generation, and accounting provisions under the revised scheme.

Senior officials have also been instructed to ensure that field staff are fully informed about the implementation process so that eligible consumers receive the benefits without delays when the next billing cycle begins. The decision follows Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s first major policy initiative after assuming office, under which domestic consumers whose bi-monthly electricity consumption does not exceed 500 units will receive free power for up to 200 units.

Tamil Nadu has approximately 2.46 crore domestic electricity consumers. Of these, nearly 67 lakh consumers using less than 100 units every two months already receive free electricity and do not pay any charges. With the extension of the scheme to 200 units, the number of households receiving zero electricity bills is expected to rise sharply to around 1.2 crore consumers.

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The revised subsidy structure is also expected to benefit another 85.83 lakh consumers, who are likely to see their electricity bills reduced by around Rs 235 every two months beginning with the next billing cycle. However, around 34.24 lakh consumers whose power consumption exceeds 500 units per billing cycle will continue to receive only the existing benefit of 100 free units.

Officials indicated that the software upgrade process began immediately after the government’s announcement on May 10 to ensure the scheme could be implemented without disruption in the upcoming billing cycle.

The expanded free power scheme is being seen as a major welfare measure aimed at reducing household expenditure, particularly for lower- and middle-income families.

TNPDCL officials have maintained that the initiative is part of a government policy decision and that the state government will bear the financial burden arising from the subsidy expansion.

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