Tamil Nadu votes today: Can DMK survive, will AIADMK return or will TVK shock everyone?

Chennai: After months of campaigning across the state, Tamil Nadu is set to witness voting exercise across 234 constituencies on April 23. More than 5.67 crore people are expected to use their right to franchise. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, while polling will be conducted from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The contest brings together familiar political forces and a new entrant. The ruling DMK, the AIADMK-led alliance and the newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are all in the race, making it a triangular contest.

Three-way contest sets the stage for the battle

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Under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance along with the Congress and the VCK. The party has campaigned on its governance record and welfare programmes, describing its approach as the “Dravidian Model”.

Led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK is contesting in alliance with the BJP and several regional parties. The alliance based its campaign on governance issues and allegations of corruption against the ruling party.

At the same time, TVK, which is led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has entered the electoral field for the first time and is contesting in all 234 seats. It has added a new dimension to the political contest.

Campaign themes and political messaging

Stalin has positioned the election as a broader political contest between the state and the Centre. He has also promoted the idea of “Dravidian Model 2.0”, highlighting welfare schemes and development work.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has supported the DMK campaign, criticising the AIADMK-BJP alliance and describing it as politically aligned with national-level interests.

On the other side, the AIADMK-BJP combine has campaigned on governance change, raising concerns about alleged corruption and family-based politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also criticised what he describes as a culture of dynastic politics in the state.

Security and election arrangements

Election preparations have been completed. Around 1,20,000 police personnel and 3,40,000 government staff have been deployed for election duty.

The state election machinery has set up 62 counting centres. Security has been tightened in several sensitive districts, including Karur, where multiple layers of police and central forces are in place.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the state has over 5.73 crore registered voters, including more than 2.93 crore women voters, over 2.80 crore male voters and 7,728 third-gender voters. There are also over 14.5 lakh first-time voters and more than 68,000 service voters.

Important constituencies to keep an eye on

Several constituencies are under close watch this time. Chief Minister Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, where he faces candidates from both the AIADMK and the TVK.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, is also among the closely watched seats.

In Salem district, Edappadi constituency is also being closely watched as AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeks another term from his traditional stronghold.

In a rare entry strategy for a first-time political player, TVK leader Vijay is contesting from two constituencies – Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur.

Seat sharing and electoral numbers

The DMK-led alliance has allocated 164 seats to the DMK, with the remaining 70 shared among its partners, including the Congress, the VCK and Left parties.

The AIADMK-led alliance has distributed 169 seats to AIADMK, with the BJP contesting 27 seats and other allies sharing the rest.

In the 2021 elections, the DMK won 133 seats, while AIADMK secured 66 seats. The voter turnout at that time stood at 76.6 per cent.

Whether the DMK can retain power, whether the AIADMK can stage a comeback after its earlier defeat and whether TVK’s entry will change the long-standing two-party pattern in Tamil Nadu politics will be clear on May 4, when the votes are counted.