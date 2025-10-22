Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Cyclone May Form Over Bay Of Bengal, Several Districts On High Alert

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: A weather disturbance over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to raise the possibility of a cyclonic storm developing over the next 24 hours. Several parts of Tamil Nadu have already experienced heavy rainfall since early morning, prompting the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai to issue multiple weather alerts.

According to the RMC, the system currently lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move west-northwestwards toward northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. Meteorologists are closely monitoring its movement, as the next 12 hours will be crucial in determining whether it intensifies into a cyclone.

Amudha, head of the southern region of the Meteorological Department, said the depression’s core may evolve into a low-pressure zone over the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by this afternoon.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amid warnings of severe weather, red alerts have been issued for Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts, which are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert is issued for 11 other districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal.

The RMC also warned of heavy rain in Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Pudukottai districts. For Wednesday, very heavy rainfall is predicted in and around Chennai, with adjoining areas like Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, and Puducherry also likely to be affected.

As a precaution, schools in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Puducherry, and Karaikal will remain closed on Wednesday. Authorities have urged residents, especially in low-lying and coastal areas, to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and strong winds.

(IMD Orange Alert: Karnataka Braces For Extremely Heavy Rain, Cyclone Threat; Bengaluru Weather Update)

Chennai’s Marina Beach has been witnessing turbulent sea waves and strong winds amid the ongoing northeast monsoon activity. Officials expect the rough sea conditions to persist for the next couple of days.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reviewed preparedness measures with senior officials and instructed departments to take swift action on public complaints and ensure uninterrupted essential services. “The entire government machinery is working tirelessly to safeguard people,” he said.

The RMC has also issued orange and yellow alerts for various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days as weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea continue to make the situation worse.