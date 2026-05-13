Tamil Nadu delta districts on alert for heavy rain as Bay of Bengal low pressure intensifies

Tamil Nadu weather update: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall in several delta districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days as a low-pressure area prevailing over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further within the next 48 hours.

According to the weather department, moderate rainfall is likely across parts of coastal Tamil Nadu and districts along the Western Ghats on Wednesday under the influence of the developing weather system.

Officials said changing atmospheric conditions are expected to trigger widespread rain activity in many regions of the state. The RMC has specifically warned that heavy rain is likely in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai on Thursday and Friday.

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Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas that are vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding during intense spells of rain.

Meteorologists stated that the low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal continued to remain active and could strengthen further, leading to enhanced moisture inflow towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

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The system is also likely to increase wind activity over parts of the sea, prompting officials to keep a close watch on fishing operations and coastal weather conditions.

In Chennai, the weather department has predicted moderate rainfall in a few parts of the city on Wednesday. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers are likely to bring some relief from the prevailing summer heat, though humidity levels are expected to remain high.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the southwest monsoon may begin over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the end of this week.

The advancement of the monsoon is being closely watched as it marks the beginning of the annual rainy season across the region.

Officials said further updates and district-specific alerts would be issued based on the movement and intensity of the low-pressure system over the coming days.

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