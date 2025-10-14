Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Till October 19, 16 Districts On Alert

Tamil Nadu weather: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with several districts likely to experience heavy downpours until October 19. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal and strong easterly winds are expected to bring intense rain to many parts of the state.

According to the latest forecast, 16 districts, including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, and Tenkasi, may receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other districts such as Tiruppur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall of rain during this period.

For October 15 and 16, the weather department has issued an extended alert for the hilly areas of Tirunelveli and the coastal districts of Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga. Isolated heavy showers are also expected in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. Chennai is likely to receive moderate rain for the next two days, with occasional thunder and lightning in some areas. The RMC has warned residents about possible waterlogging in low-lying parts of the city.

In the western region, continuous rain has already affected daily life. Earlier this month, parts of Coimbatore and Tiruppur witnessed flash floods that damaged roads and disrupted traffic. Salem and Erode districts have seen a steady rise in water levels in local reservoirs, prompting officials to release excess water from minor dams as a safety measure.

The Nilgiris district administration has been placed on alert after several landslides were reported near Coonoor and Kotagiri last week. Temporary road closures were enforced to ensure public safety. The Disaster Management Department has advised residents in hilly and flood-prone areas to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

As heavy rainfall is likely to continue through the week, the Tamil Nadu government has directed all District Collectors to monitor the situation closely. Relief teams have been kept ready to respond to emergencies.

(With inputs of IANS).