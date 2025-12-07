Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Light Rain To Continue Till THIS Date; RMC Issues Warning To Fishermen

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday that light rain is likely to continue in several parts of Tamil Nadu until December 12. With the northeast monsoon becoming more active over the southern districts, many areas have been seeing occasional showers along with overcast skies.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district and Uthuvil in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 5 cm each. A number of other places in the southern and delta regions also reported scattered showers during this period.

Meteorologists said the current weather pattern is due to a low-pressure area that has formed near the south Kerala coast and surrounding regions.

Thunderstorms Likely; Fishermen Issued Safety Warning

Under its influence, light rain with thunder and lightning is likely in isolated spots across the southern and some northern districts, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday. From Sunday until December 12, light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Weather officials noted that while heavy, widespread rainfall is not expected, occasional showers may continue, especially in southern and coastal areas.

For Chennai, the RMC has predicted partly cloudy skies and the chance of light rain with thunderstorms in isolated areas during the day. Although no major flooding warning has been issued, residents are advised to stay cautious during short rain spells, particularly in the evening and night hours when thunderstorm activity could pick up.

In view of the prevailing weather system and the likelihood of strong surface winds, the RMC has issued a warning to fishermen. They have been advised not to venture into fishing operations till December 10 along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Kumari sea region.

Squally winds and rough sea conditions are expected in these areas, making marine activities unsafe during this period.

Showers to Aid Farming; Officials Urge Local Precautions

Officials noted that the ongoing rainfall is expected to support agricultural activities and improve water storage levels in several districts. At the same time, district administrations have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid localised waterlogging, traffic delays and other weather-related issues.

The RMC said it will keep a close watch on the changing weather conditions and release further updates whenever needed.

