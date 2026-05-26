Tamil Nadu weather: RMC predicts heavy rain in 8 districts; hot & humid showers for Chennai

Tamil Nadu weather: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to prevailing atmospheric conditions over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining seas.

According to a statement issued by the weather department, atmospheric circulation extends from the central-east Bay of Bengal to the southeast Arabian Sea, passing through the southwest Bay of Bengal, the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Kanyakumari sea regions.

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The system is expected to influence weather patterns across several parts of the state over the coming days. As a result, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, as well as in Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari districts on Tuesday.

The weather department said these regions could experience intense spells of rainfall during the day, and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious, especially in hill districts where heavy showers may affect transportation and routine activities.

Officials further stated that moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Wednesday through May 29. Rain activity is expected to continue under the influence of the existing atmospheric circulation system.

For Chennai and its surrounding areas, the weather forecast predicts generally cloudy skies during the next 24 hours. Moderate rain accompanied by brief spells of showers is likely in some parts of the city.

Despite the expected rainfall, temperatures in Chennai are likely to remain on the higher side, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist in several parts of the city.

Weather experts said the combination of heat and moisture could lead to uncomfortable daytime conditions even during intermittent rainfall.

Meteorologists noted that while the rain-bearing system may provide some relief in districts receiving substantial showers, humid weather conditions are expected to continue in urban centres, including Chennai. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and may issue additional advisories depending on further developments in weather conditions.

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