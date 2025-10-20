Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Severe Waterlogging In Thoothukudi | Check IMD Forecast For Chennai
Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Thoothukudi due to the continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days. On the other hand, the IMD predicted "light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning" for several areas of the state.
Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning was witnessed in parts of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi last night. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was witnessed in the region due to the continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across several parts of the state during Diwali.
Tamil Nadu IMD Forecast
In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the weather department predicted "light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning" at isolated places over Chennai, Madurai, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet.
Light to Moderate rain with Thunderstorm and Lightning is very likely at isolated places over Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, pic.twitter.com/gcW1PcRPwS — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) October 19, 2025
Watch Waterlogging Footage Of Thoothukudi:
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Thoothukudi due to the continuous heavy rainfall over the past four days in the city and its suburban areas. pic.twitter.com/UY49ql9A3q — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025
Chennai's Flood Preparedness
As the IMD also predicted heavy rainfall on October 22 and 23, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ramped up monsoon preparedness by nearly doubling the number of flood relief centres, from 116 to 215, across the city.
According to news agency IANS, residents have been urged to contact the GCC helpline '1913' to locate the nearest relief centre within their zone.
Prominent public spaces, including Pitty Thyagaraya Hall in T. Nagar and Amma Arangam in Shenoy Nagar, along with several private schools and auditoriums, have been converted into temporary shelters.
Kerala Rain Alert
On Sunday, the IMD warned that the intense spell is likely to continue till Wednesday in Kerala and thus issued an orange alert for five northern districts -- Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, most other districts remain under a yellow alert, except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha.
IANS reported that in Idukki district, heavy rain claimed one life at Kumily, where Thankachan, a resident of Parappally House, died after his two-wheeler skidded off the slippery road at Vellaramkunnu on Saturday night.
(with agencies' inputs)
