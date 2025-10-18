Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today: Chennai Receives Rain — Check Latest IMD Forecast

Tamil Nadu Weather: Chennai witnessed rain in several parts of the city on Saturday. This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted 'light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning' is likely at isolated places.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center in Chennai forecasted heavy rain in nine districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Tiruppur, as the northeast monsoon gains momentum across the state.

Watch Visuals Of Chennai Rain Here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Rain lashes parts of Chennai city. IMD forecasts that 'light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning' is very likely at isolated places over Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/3mxAS248Qh — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Tamil Nadu Rain Prediction

Citing officials, IANS reported that several western and southern districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The affected districts include: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and Karur.

The forecast warns of isolated spells of heavy rain in one or two locations within these regions.

Furthermore, in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Tirunelveli district recorded the heaviest rainfall. Nalumukku in Tirunelveli registered 16 cm of rain — the highest in the state. Some officials have noted that the widespread rains have brought relief to parched regions in southern Tamil Nadu, though continuous downpours in the hilly regions have raised concerns of landslides and waterlogging.

Notably, the MeT has urged the citizens in the affected districts to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution.

