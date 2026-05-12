Tamil Nadu's biggest 'dry day': Vijay orders 717 TASMAC outlets to shut down near temples, schools, and more

In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor retail outlets that are functioning near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within two weeks.

The move could be seen as an attempt by the new Vijay-led government to deliver on one of its key campaign promises related to public welfare and alcohol regulation.

This is also the first large-scale regulatory intervention in the state-run liquor retail network since the TVK government took charge.

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IANS reported, citing an official release, that Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) currently operates 4,765 liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.

In the interest of public welfare, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure within two weeks of 717 liquor retail sales outlets located up to 500 meters from places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands: TN DIPR pic.twitter.com/5OZjGeagfw — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2026

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TVK's election campaign

During the Assembly election campaign, Vijay and the TVK leadership had sharply criticised successive governments for allegedly encouraging the expansion of liquor sales while ignoring its social and economic consequences.

Tamil Nadu's crackdown on liquor shops

Following directions from the Chief Minister, officials carried out a statewide inspection and review to identify liquor shops functioning within a 500-metre radius of sensitive public locations.

The survey reportedly found that 717 TASMAC outlets were operating within the restricted distance norms. Of these, 276 shops were located near temples, mosques, and churches, while 186 were functioning close to schools and colleges. Another 255 outlets were found near bus stands and transport hubs frequented by the public on a daily basis.

The government said the CM had ordered immediate action, considering the larger public interest and welfare concerns.

Officials further indicated that district administrations and TASMAC authorities have been instructed to begin the closure process immediately and submit compliance reports within the stipulated period.

What's next?

The move is likely to trigger a political debate in the following days, because TASMAC sales constitute a major source of revenue for the government of Tamil Nadu.

At the same time, the decision is likely to be welcomed by religious organisations and anti-liquor campaign groups that have long demanded the relocation or closure of liquor outlets near public institutions and residential areas.

(with IANS inputs)

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