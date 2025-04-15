Days after the Supreme Court of India set a deadline for the Governors and President of India to decide upon the bills passed by the States, the opposition states are now taking steps to push for more rights. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the state assembly on Tuesday the formation of a high-level committee to give recommendations and suggestions on state autonomy and 'retrieve states rights.'

"To strengthen the relationship between state and union Government this committee will do research and give recommendations," CM Stalin said in the Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu government also appointed former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, and former IAS officers Ashok Vardan Shetty and Mu Nagarajan as members. Justice Joseph will head the committee. The committee will do research and submit an interim report to the state government in January 2026 and the final report by 2028.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had previously adopted a resolution against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging the central government to repeal the law.

Expressing concerns over the growing friction between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana on Tuesday said that the State Council of Ministers has the authority to pass a bill if the Governor withholds his assent for 30 days.

On April 8, the Supreme Court termed Governor RN Ravi's withholding assent to ten bills after they were re-enacted by the State Legislature "illegal and erroneous in law." A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the Governor must act in aid and advice of the State Legislature.

The Governor must assent to a bill when it is presented to him after reconsideration by the State Assembly, he can only refuse assent when the bill is different, the apex court said.