Tamil Nadu's new era: Vijay to become next CM - When is the oath ceremony?

Tamil Nadu new CM: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is reportedly poised to become the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after his party secured support from key political allies.

This comes after the TVK completed the required majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, ANI reported, citing sources and party leaders.

Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked a claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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Tamil Nadu election result 2026

Vijay's TVK had emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, but had fallen short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government independently.

However, now, with the support of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Vijay has successfully crossed the majority threshold.

The CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, which won 2 seats each, extended their support to TVK, taking the tally of the party to the majority mark in the 234-member assembly, along with the 5 seats from Congress.

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony

Vijay is likely to take the oath on Saturday (May 9) at 11 am, according to several media reports.

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Vijay in Tamil Nadu election 2026

TVK president and actor Vijay contested in two constituencies and won both. He is expected to resign in Trichy and continue as MLA from Chennai Perambur assembly constituency.

The voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections was conducted in a single phase on April 23. Meanwhile, the results of the polls witnessed the historic emergence of a party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK decades-old 'duopoly.'

Notably, since Independence, in every Assembly election, either the Congress, DMK, or AIADMK has secured a clear majority and formed the government independently. Moreover, for the first time in the state's history, no party reached the majority mark of 118 seats.

(with ANI inputs)

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