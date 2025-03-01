The burning issue of language policy in Tamil Nadu does not seem to die down anytime soon, as the battle has intensified between the ruling party DMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On one hand, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday, reiterated his commitment to state autonomy, the two-language policy, and opposition to Hindi imposition as his birthday message, while on the other hand, the BJP announced it would start a signature campaign in support of the three-language policy.

Stalin, who cut a cake with his family members and party workers, administered to cadres an oath of "one goal" which is to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and oppose Hindi imposition at all times to come. "Tamil Nadu poradum, Tamil Nadu Vellum," (Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win) Stalin said, which was repeated by party workers.

"Anna Arivalayam," the DMK headquarters here wore a festive look as party cadres and office-bearers turned up in large numbers to greet their party chief. "Dravida Nayagar," (Dravidian Hero) was among the phrases used by DMK workers and supporters to greet Stalin on social media.

The Dravidian party chief threw light upon the principles of state autonomy, opposition to Hindi imposition, and commitment to the two-language policy as his birthday message and reiterated that he would protect mother Tamil and uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu. The CM said he opposed Hindi imposition with the very same vigour he showed against it in 1971 at a party conference when he was only 18 years old.

Continuing his fight against CM Stalin over the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai wrote a letter to him and announced to boycott of the all-party meeting called on 5 March 2025. He also announced the start of a signature campaign on March 5 in support of the three-language policy for all students of the state.

"On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, I wish to inform you that you have failed to inform people on the source of your information that the Delimitation exercise would be carried out based on population. Since this is an imaginary and baseless fear you are spreading, we have decided not to participate in the all-party meeting convened on March 5, 2025. Through this letter, we also wish to inform you that BJP Tamil Nadu is commencing its signature campaign on March 5, 2025, in support of the three-language policy for all students in the State as recommended in the new National Education Policy," the letter stated.

On Friday, Stalin said that it was unnecessary to force any language as a third language in schools in the age of Artificial Intelligence. He asserted that true progress lay in innovation and not in linguistic imposition.

Continuing his tirade on the Centre over the National Education Policy (NEP), he said in a post on the social media platform X, "BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, 'You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India.'”

