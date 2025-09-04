Tampering With Passport Or Using Fraudulent Means To Obtain It Can Land You 7 Years In Jail: India’s New Strict Law Now In Force | Read Details

New Delhi: India has introduced a stringent law targeting the use of fake passports and visas. A new legislation, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, came into effect on Monday, tightening regulations surrounding foreigners and immigration. Individuals found in possession of forged passports or visas now face severe penalties, including imprisonment and heavy fines.

The law was passed by Parliament during the Budget session of 2025 and received the President’s approval from Draupadi Murmu on April 4, 2025. A notification issued by Nitesh Kumar Vyas, joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, specifies September 1, 2025, as the date on which the provisions of the law officially come into effect.

Under this legislation, anyone using a fake or fraudulent passport or visa to enter, stay or exit India can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to seven years and fined up to Rs 10 lakh. The law extends its reach to hotels, hospitals, universities and other educational institutions, mandating them to provide information about foreigners residing in India. This ensures that foreigners staying beyond their permitted duration are closely monitored.

Airlines and shipping companies are also brought under the law’s ambit. All international carriers, whether by air or sea, must provide passenger and crew lists in advance to the civil or immigration authorities at Indian ports and airports. This requirement ensures proper documentation and tracking of all foreign nationals entering or leaving the country.

The law specifies penalties for deliberate misuse of passports or other official travel documents. Individuals using fraudulent documents to enter, stay or leave India may face a prison term ranging from two to seven years and fines between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Foreigners entering India without a valid visa or legal travel document may face imprisonment of up to five years, fines up to Rs 5 lakh or both.

The Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, consolidates and replaces four previous laws that regulated foreign nationals and immigration: the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Foreigners Registration Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Immigration (Carrier’s Liability) Act, 2000. These earlier acts are now repealed, making the 2025 legislation a comprehensive framework covering all aspects of immigration and foreigner regulation.

Experts say that this new legislation not only strengthens India’s immigration system but also brings clarity and uniformity. With clearly defined punishments and obligations for institutions, the law aims to ensure national security while regulating foreign nationals’ stay in the country.

This act signals a robust approach by the Indian government to safeguard borders, monitor foreign nationals effectively and deter misuse of travel documents. The introduction of severe penalties highlights the seriousness with which authorities intend to enforce compliance.