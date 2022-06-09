TANCET 2022 Result: Anna University is all set to declare the result for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on Saturday (June 09, 2022). The candidates will be able to download their scores through the University’s official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, once declared. “The result will be declared on June 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM,” reads the official statement.

The candidates need to note that the TANCET exam for MCA and MBA courses was held on May 14, 2022, while exams for ME / MTech/ MArch/ MPlan courses was held on May 15, 2022.

TANCET 2022 Result: How to Download

Step 1. Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, “TANCET 2022 Result” on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option

Step 4. Your TANCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download TANCET 2022 Result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the exams were held in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift began from 10: 00 AM and continued till 12:00 noon, while the afternoon shift began at 2.30 PM and ended at 4:30 PM. The students are advised to keep a chcek on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu for further details.