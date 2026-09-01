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  • /Tantrik rapes woman under pretext of treating husband’s 'Grah Dosh' in Maharashtra; 3 arrested

Tantrik rapes woman under pretext of treating husband’s 'Grah Dosh' in Maharashtra; 3 arrested

The main accused, identified as 26-year-old Shubham Latari Khangar, was arrested along with Sachin Modak and Tejas Walkate.

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Tantrik rapes woman under pretext of treating husband’s 'Grah Dosh' in Maharashtra; 3 arrested
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Tantrik rapes woman under pretext of treating husband’s 'Grah Dosh' in Maharashtra; 3 arrested
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