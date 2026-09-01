/Tantrik rapes woman under pretext of treating husband’s 'Grah Dosh' in Maharashtra; 3 arrested

A shocking case of alleged sexual assault by exploiting problems being faced by people and also superstitions has come to light in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, where a man posing as a 'Maharaj' allegedly raped a 27-year-old married woman while claiming to perform a ritual to cure her husband’s recurring health problems.



Chandrapur Additional Superintendent of Police, Ishwar Katakade, provided details of the incident, which took place in the Bhisi police station area of Chimur tehsil.