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  • /Tanvi at AIIMS: A 13-year medical timeline, conflicting accounts, and the inquiry behind her death

Tanvi at AIIMS: A 13-year medical timeline, conflicting accounts, and the inquiry behind her death

AIIMS has ordered a high-level inquiry following the tragic death of 15-year-old Tanvi Pariyani, whose 13-year medical journey highlights conflicting accounts over complex heart surgery.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Tanvi at AIIMS: A 13-year medical timeline, conflicting accounts, and the inquiry behind her death
Image Credit: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Tanvi at AIIMS: A 13-year medical timeline, conflicting accounts, and the inquiry behind her death
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