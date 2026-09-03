/Tanvi at AIIMS: A 13-year medical timeline, conflicting accounts, and the inquiry behind her death

Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Pariyani succumbed to her disease on September 1, 2026, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She had been battling her congenital heart disease for thirteen years since her diagnosis in 2012. While her family claims that she spent more than a decade waiting for an operation that never took place, AIIMS has confirmed that the extensive evaluation of the girl revealed that surgery was not possible because she did not have any pulmonary blood vessels.