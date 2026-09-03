/Tanvi at AIIMS: A 13-year medical timeline, conflicting accounts, and the inquiry behind her death

Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Pariyani succumbed to her disease on September 1, 2026, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She had been battling her congenital heart disease for thirteen years since her diagnosis in 2012. While her family claims that she spent more than a decade waiting for an operation that never took place, AIIMS has confirmed that the extensive evaluation of the girl revealed that surgery was not possible because she did not have any pulmonary blood vessels.
The hospital has formed an independent inquiry committee in the wake of public outcry and complaints that reached the Prime Minister's Office.
The medical records of Tanvi started accumulating at AIIMS on October 10, 2012, at the age of two. Her medical condition was ventricular septal defect (VSD) along with pulmonary atresia. The rare congenital heart disease means that the child does not have a channel for blood flow from the heart to the lungs.
In 2013, Tanvi's condition included multiple tests such as cardiac catheterisation, CT angiography, and conventional angiography to assess her pulmonary anatomy.
According to the report, by January 2014, there was already a proposed procedure called "unifocalisation & conduit" costing Rs 1.2 to Rs 1.25 lakh as per an AIIMS estimate certificate, giving hope to the family of surgery soon to come.
The scheduled surgeries that did not happen from 2015 to 2018 sparked tension between the family's hopes and the hospital's clinical decisions.
Claims of the family: According to Tanvi's father, Mukesh Pariyani, the appointments were canceled, putting the family on stand-by for a surgery that is life-saving yet unavailable anywhere else.
Assessment of the hospital: The treating specialists, one of whom is Dr. Sachin Talwar, assessed that around 2017–2018 the possibility of corrective surgery is nonexistent due to the lack of major blood vessels to her lungs.
Switch to medical management: Due to this diagnosis, the treatment was switched to conservative medical management and follow-up visits.
As the health of the girl went into decline year after year, the family started to escalate the complaints to higher authorities which culminated in February 2026 when they turned to the Prime Minister's Office.
Readmission on August 24: Tanvi was admitted back to AIIMS as her condition deteriorated sharply, though doctors were no longer looking at standard corrective procedures.
Transplant evaluation: Medical teams began evaluating her for a potential heart-lung transplant given the advanced progression of her disease.
Fatal collapse: In the early hours of September 1, Tanvi developed severe hypoxia with oxygen saturation plunging to 48 percent before suffering a fatal cardiac arrest at 5:06 am.
AIIMS constituted an independent committee on September 2, 2026, tasked with examining all case files, diagnostic investigations, specialist opinions, and autopsy results.
While investigators determine whether her treatment adhered to standard medical protocols, the case exposes deep gaps in how complex pediatric heart cases are communicated to distressed families. For Tanvi's family, the investigation represents a search for accountability after years of dashed hopes, while for the medical institution, it remains a test of transparency regarding the boundaries of surgical intervention.
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