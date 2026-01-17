An urban-planning, travel video posted by Indian influencer Tanya Khanijow sparked a massive conversation online about culture and governance. The viral clip, which focused on Singapore's integration of high-density living and lush greenery, has pushed thousands of people to compare the systems in the city-state with those in India.

A Crowded City Without The Chaos

Though much smaller in geographic size compared to Mumbai, Singapore handles a large population without the typical "chaotic" feel of a city classified as a megacity. Thus, Khanijow explained that though she thought it was cramped, calm and organised streets, very clean air, and water greeted her instead.

"This country is so green that even their buildings have trees inside," she observed, underlining its reputation as one of the world's premier "Garden Cities."

The Historical Link: From Kolkata To Global Leader

It came as a surprise to many viewers when the video talked about Singapore's early post-independence history. The city-state's founding leaders looked upon Indian cities, and particularly Kolkata, for inspiration in initial urban planning.

However, over the years, Singapore has actually developed their own efficient systems. The viewers that commented on their social platforms reflected on how there was a historical link between these two places, and now they have taken different routes since the mid-20th century.

Tamil Official Language Status

One of the most commented on exciting moments among Indian audiences had to do with the acknowledgment of the Tamil language as one of the four official languages of Singapore. Khanijow touched on the perfect amalgamation of cultures as colorful pockets such as Little India and Haji Lane coexist within walking distance. The preservation of their heritage at such a high esteem among the Indian community continues to bring them a sense of pride.

Systems That Work: Water, Waste, And Wheels

The video highlighted the following as practical reasons for the functionality of the city of Singapore:

Transportation Control: Car ownership is made deliberately expensive and unencouraging of traffic congestion.

Waste to Energy: The waste generated is mainly burnt to generate electricity.

Water Innovation: The water recycling facility is so modern that it has been deemed worthy of research and consideration by space organisations for use in space explorations.

Tight Governance: Heavy fines imposed for petty offenses such as littering and flushing the public toilets will help maintain cleanliness of public places.

Internet Reacts: This clip has unleashed a spate of "civic envy" comments on YouTube. Some people took pride in their passports of Singapore, a country with efficient water recycling and transportation systems, while some people wished that India could follow suit.

"India should implement the water recycling system in Singapore in our country," is the comment of one user, while another user speculates, "Yeah, Kolkata must have been really beautiful back then," since it was one of the models used originally.

The video continues to go viral, proving that it is not only the landmarks in Singapore that are of interest, but also the daily efficiency that allows the country to stand out as a true anomaly in the world.

