/Taratala warehouse collapse: Death toll rises to 16 as rescuers race against time to find trapped worker

The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction warehouse at Taratala on the southern outskirts of Kolkata has risen to 16 after another injured worker died in hospital. Rescue operations entered the third day on Saturday, while investigators continued probing the cause of the accident. Authorities are also trying to determine how many workers were present at the site.
The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction warehouse at Taratala on the southern outskirts of Kolkata has risen to 16, Kolkata Police confirmed on Saturday.
The death count stood at 15 on Friday night. However, one more injured worker died during treatment, taking the toll to 16.
Fourteen injured people are still undergoing treatment at the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital in south Kolkata. The condition of two patients remains critical.
Three days after the incident, rescue operations continued on Saturday, although officials said the work had reached its final stage.
The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Railways are jointly carrying out rescue operations.
Officials have brought in advanced plasma-cutting and oxy-cutting machines to remove iron beams from the debris.
Sniffer dogs have also been deployed to search for survivors. Infrared victim locator cameras are being used to detect anyone who may still be trapped.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Mazdoor Cell has filed a police complaint at Taratala Police Station against former Kolkata Mayor and former Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.
The complaint also names Trinamool Congress councillors Anwar Khan and Shams Iqbal.
A preliminary investigation by the Kolkata Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that poor-quality construction materials and a flawed casting pattern may have caused the collapse.
Investigators said both factors appear to have contributed to the accident, which has now claimed 16 lives.
Police said they have been unable to determine the exact number of workers present at the site when the structure collapsed.
According to investigators, no attendance register or workers' record was maintained at the warehouse.
As a result, authorities do not know how many workers may still be trapped under the rubble.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that action had already begun in the case.
He said six people had been arrested and that the Kolkata Police Crime Branch was investigating the incident under the direct supervision of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.
The Chief Minister also announced that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) would blacklist the architect or planner responsible for the project.
He warned that strict administrative and legal action would be taken against everyone found responsible.
Speaking to ANI, Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Bengal President Sushil Mohta expressed grief over the loss of lives.
"Everyone is deeply saddened by the accident and the loss of lives. As far as CREDAI members are concerned, I want to clarify that they strictly follow the code of conduct, national laws, rules, and building industry norms. For any building, soil testing is done, and recommendations from geotechnical engineers determine the bearing capacity and structural plan," he said.
Mohta said proper planning and engineering standards are followed in large construction projects.
"RCC files, pile caps, and framework are designed accordingly. High-rise buildings of 35-50 floors have been built under proper planning and supervision, and even earthquakes have not affected them. The Taratala incident is different. Illegal buildings, often built by ordinary contractors without supervision or expertise, using poor-quality materials, lead to such accidents..." he added.
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