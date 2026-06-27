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Taratala warehouse collapse: Death toll rises to 16 as rescuers race against time to find trapped worker

Death toll in the Taratala warehouse collapse in Kolkata rises to 16. Rescue operations continue for the third day as an SIT probe points to poor construction materials and flawed casting methods.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Taratala warehouse collapse: Death toll rises to 16 as rescuers race against time to find trapped worker
Image Credit: ANI. Search and rescue operation underway at the site where an under-construction godown shed collapsed at Taratala.

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