'Target Specific Communities...': Canada Designates Bishnoi Gang As 'Terrorist Entity'

The Government of Canada, on Monday, officially designated the Bishnoi Gang as a “terrorist entity” under the Criminal Code, citing its involvement in acts of violence targeting specific communities.

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree emphasised that such activities have no place in Canada and are intended to create fear and intimidation.

“Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code,” Government of Canada said in a released statement.

— IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2025

According to the government statement, a terrorist designation allows Canadian authorities to freeze or seize any property, vehicles, or funds owned by the group and provides law enforcement with enhanced tools to prosecute terrorist-related offenses, including those involving financing, travel, and recruitment.

The Public Safety Ministry noted that it is also illegal to provide property, directly or indirectly, knowing it will be used by or benefit a terrorist organization. Additionally, the Criminal Code listing can be used by immigration and border officials to make decisions on admissibility to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Who Is Lawrence Bishno?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a former student leader from Chandigarh and Punjab, and his gang have been implicated in several high-profile cases in India, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and Mumbai politician Baba Siddiqui.

Accoring to reports, he is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Bishnoi has also issued threats against actor Salman Khan as well.

Menwhile, other key members of his gang include his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Godara, although reports suggest that Brar and Godara have distanced themselves from the group in recent times.