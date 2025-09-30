'Tariffs, Asim Munir, India-Pakistan War, Nobel Peace': Trump Repeats His Dictionary In New Speech
US President Trump praised tariffs as “beautiful,” claiming they boosted wealth and ensured fair trade, reiterated India-Pakistan ceasefire claims, cited praise from Pakistan’s Asim Munir, and dismissed expectations of a Nobel Prize.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised tariffs as a key tool in boosting the nation’s wealth, calling the word “beautiful”. The President said, “Tariff is my favourite word,” and highlighted the trillions of dollars collected. He stressed that whoever has taken advantage of the US and now tariffs gonna treat them fairly.
"I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell... We've taken in trillions of dollars... When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries had been taking advantage of us for years... Now we're treating them fairly," the US President said.
While addressing the Department of War, Trump added, “We have a big case in front of the Supreme Court, but I can't imagine because this is what other nations have done to us... We've taken in trillions of dollars. We're rich again. When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years... Now we're treating them fairly. But the money coming in is something we've never seen. The other day, they had $31 billion that they found... $31 billion. That's enough to buy a lot of battleships..."
Trump On Nobel Prize
Stressing over the Gaza peace plan proposal , President Trump taunted that even if the plan works out, he won't get the Nobal Prize.
Trump On Asim Munir
Trump claimed that Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, told him at the White House last week that “President Trump saved millions of lives”. He said while reiterating his previous assertions about brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire and claimed credit for the shooting down of seven fighter jets.
