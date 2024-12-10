‘Tarnished A Previously Unblemished Political Image’: Satyendar Jain Files Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: Aam Aadami Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has lodged a criminal defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Jain has filed a complaint accusing Swaraj of making defamatory statements against him during a widely viewed TV interview on October 5, 2023. According to Jain, the remarks reached millions of viewers.

A Delhi court has scheduled December 16 to decide on taking cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal announced, "I will pass the order on December 16."

What Does Jain’s Complaint Say

In his complaint, Jain alleged that Swaraj falsely claimed Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house. He accused her of making these remarks to tarnish his reputation and gain political advantage. The complaint also stated that Swaraj labeled Jain as ‘corrupt’ and ‘fraud,’ further defaming him.

The complaint further alleges that the accused has severely damaged the complainant's reputation. The smear campaign, it states, has impacted him as a husband, father, brother, friend, and member of society, while tarnishing his previously unblemished political image.

The complainant's character and reputation have been severely impacted by the baseless allegations made by the accused. The damage, both to his standing as an elected representative and as an individual, is said to be immeasurable.

