Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829917https://zeenews.india.com/india/tarnished-a-previously-unblemished-political-image-aaps-satyendar-jain-files-defamation-case-against-bjps-bansuri-swaraj-2829917.html
NewsIndia
AAP-BJP

‘Tarnished A Previously Unblemished Political Image’: Satyendar Jain Files Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj

Jain's complaint states that Bansuri's smear campaign has impacted him as a husband, father, brother, friend, and member of society, while tarnishing his previously unblemished political image. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Tarnished A Previously Unblemished Political Image’: Satyendar Jain Files Defamation Case Against Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: Aam Aadami Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has lodged a criminal defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Jain has filed a complaint accusing Swaraj of making defamatory statements against him during a widely viewed TV interview on October 5, 2023. According to Jain, the remarks reached millions of viewers. 

A Delhi court has scheduled December 16 to decide on taking cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal announced, "I will pass the order on December 16." 

What Does Jain’s Complaint Say 

In his complaint, Jain alleged that Swaraj falsely claimed Rs 3 crore, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his house. He accused her of making these remarks to tarnish his reputation and gain political advantage. The complaint also stated that Swaraj labeled Jain as ‘corrupt’ and ‘fraud,’ further defaming him. 

The complaint further alleges that the accused has severely damaged the complainant's reputation. The smear campaign, it states, has impacted him as a husband, father, brother, friend, and member of society, while tarnishing his previously unblemished political image. 

The complainant's character and reputation have been severely impacted by the baseless allegations made by the accused. The damage, both to his standing as an elected representative and as an individual, is said to be immeasurable. 

(With PTI, ANI inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Milk Factory Busted in Bulandshahr
DNA Video
DNA: Will Babri Masjid Be Built in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament 'Reporting' Goes Viral, mocks PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK