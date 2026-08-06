In a major legal development in one of India’s most high-profile criminal trials, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on August 6, 2026, overturned the 2021 trial court verdict acquitting former Tehelka founder and editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal.
Re-evaluating the available evidence, witness testimony, and facts on record, the High Court convicted Tejpal of rape. The court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence separately. The decision is widely viewed as a crucial precedent in sexual offense prosecutions and workplace harassment jurisprudence across India.
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