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  • /Inside the 13-year legal battle: The full timeline of events leading to Tarun Tejpal's high court conviction | EXPLAINED

Inside the 13-year legal battle: The full timeline of events leading to Tarun Tejpal's high court conviction | EXPLAINED

The Bombay High Court’s Goa bench on August 6, 2026, convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of rape, reversing his 2021 acquittal by a trial court in a 2013 sexual assault case. The court will hold a separate hearing to pronounce the sentence.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Inside the 13-year legal battle: The full timeline of events leading to Tarun Tejpal's high court conviction | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: Former Tehelka founder and editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Inside the 13-year legal battle: The full timeline of events leading to Tarun Tejpal's high court conviction | EXPLAINED
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