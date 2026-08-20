/Tarun Tejpal moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC conviction and 10-year sentence

Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, filed a case in the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the conviction and 10-year sentence in jail handed down to him by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court. The latest step was taken after just a few weeks of the High Court upholding his 2021 trial court acquittal and convicting the 62-year-old for raping a junior at a hotel elevator in Goa during an official event in November 2013.