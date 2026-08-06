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Tarun Tejpal convicted in 2013 rape case: All you need to know about the case

The Bombay High Court has convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case, overturning his acquittal.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Tarun Tejpal convicted in 2013 rape case: All you need to know about the case
Image Credit: ANI

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