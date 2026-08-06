/Tarun Tejpal convicted in 2013 rape case: All you need to know about the case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday overturned the acquittal of former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case involving a junior colleague and convicted him of rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A Division Bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar allowed the appeal filed by the Goa government against the May 2021 judgment of a sessions court in Mapusa, which had cleared Tejpal of all charges.
Pronouncing the verdict, the Justice Gokhale-led Bench stated that it had convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k) (rape), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe) of the IPC.
The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on the question of sentence later in the day.
The case stems from allegations made by a junior colleague that Tejpal sexually assaulted her inside an elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa during an event in November 2013.
The Goa Police registered an FIR against Tejpal for offences including rape, following which he was arrested in November 2013 after a local court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
All you need to know about the case
Allegations against Tarun Tejpal
The Tehelka founder was accused by a woman colleague of sexually assaulting her in an elevator of a five-star hotel during the magazine’s THiNK 2013 festival in Goa in November that year.
According to the complaint, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by Tejpal on November 7, and the offence was repeated on November 8.
Resignation and apology
The allegations triggered a major controversy and forced Tejpal, who had admitted to a “bad lapse of judgment," to step down as editor. He issued an unconditional apology for what he described as his misconduct with a female colleague.
Tejpal’s defence
In his primary appeal, Tejpal maintained that the rape charges against him were false and blamed the state for delaying the matter for three years. He claimed the case against him amounted to political vendetta.
Charges against Tarun Tejpal
Tejpal has been charged under Sections 376(2)(F) and 376(2)(K) of the Indian Penal Code, among other provisions. These stringent sections, introduced following the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, prescribe a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for rape committed by a person in a position of power or trust.
Bail granted in 2014
Tejpal has been out on bail since May 19, 2014, after being arrested in November 2013 in connection with the case. On January 17, 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial proceedings against Tejpal in the alleged sexual assault case for a period of three weeks.
Resignation of Shoma Chaudhury
Following the incident, former Tehelka Managing Editor Shoma Chaudhury faced widespread criticism over allegations that she had attempted to "cover up" the sexual assault accusations. She subsequently resigned from her position.
In her resignation letter, Chaudhury rejected the allegations of a cover-up. She stated, "While I accept that I could have done many things differently and in a more measured way, I reject the allegations of a cover-up because in no way could the first actions that were taken be deemed suppression of any kind."
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