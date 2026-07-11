/Tarzoo terror attack case 2013: SIA Kashmir secures Interpol red corner notice against Hizbul Mujahedin terrorist

The notice will facilitate international law enforcement agencies in locating, detaining, and initiating legal proceedings for the extradition of the accused to India to face trial.

The case pertains to the terrorist ambush on 26 April 2013 at Peer Mohalla, Hygam, Sopore, where terrorists armed with automatic weapons attacked a police party, resulting in the martyrdom of four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in one of the most serious terrorist strikes against security forces during that period. The case was initially registered at Police Station Tarzoo, Sopore, and it was transferred to SIA Kashmir in 2024 for a comprehensive investigation.