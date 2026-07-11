Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Tarzoo terror attack case 2013: SIA Kashmir secures Interpol red corner notice against Hizbul Mujahedin terrorist

Tarzoo terror attack case 2013: SIA Kashmir secures Interpol red corner notice against Hizbul Mujahedin terrorist

Despite sustained eﬀorts by law enforcement agencies, he had continued to evade arrest.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Tarzoo terror attack case 2013: SIA Kashmir secures Interpol red corner notice against Hizbul Mujahedin terrorist
Image Credit: has secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against designated Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, alias Fayaz.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tarzoo terror attack case 2013: SIA Kashmir secures Interpol red corner notice against Hizbul Mujahedin terrorist
Tarzoo terror attack case2 min ago
2
Vietnam boat capsize24 min ago
3
Ind vs Eng 5th T20I34 min ago
4
India vs Zimbabwe49 min ago
5
Boat accident1 hr ago