/Tata Power’s $490 million arbitration battle: Why arbitrator disclosure counts

New Delhi: The legal dispute between Tata Power Company Limited and Kleros Capital Partners over a US$490.32 million arbitration award has opened a larger debate over how much professional information arbitrators should disclose when their relationships with parties, lawyers or third-party funders could create doubts about independence or impartiality.
Third-party litigation funding is becoming more common in international arbitration. This has increased scrutiny of the information arbitrators may need to disclose. In these cases, external financiers can have a financial interest in the outcome of a dispute without formally being parties to the arbitration.
The Singapore International Commercial Court on August 26 dismissed three applications filed by the Tata Power challenging the award in favour of Kleros. The court rejected the former’s allegations that two members of the arbitral tribunal were apparently biased because of undisclosed connections with the Omni Bridgeway, the third-party funder supporting Kleros's claim.
Tata Power challenged the tribunal members over their alleged “undisclosed” professional appointments and argued that their connections with Kleros's funder and legal counsel created circumstances that required disclosure and examination for apparent bias.
It further argued that Prof Lawrence Boo and Stuart Isaacs KC should have disclosed appointments in other arbitrations involving parties whose disputes were funded by the Omni Bridgeway. It also questioned Prof Boo's professional and personal association with the Mark Hughes, a member of the Omni Bridgeway's investment committee.
However, the Singapore court found that the appointments in those unrelated arbitrations had not been made by the Omni Bridgeway. They had also not been made by the parties or counsel involved in the Tata Power-Kleros arbitration. The court held that those circumstances, without more, did not establish apparent bias.
The ruling also addresses the relationship between an arbitrator's disclosure obligations and the legal test for apparent bias. The court held that where the circumstances did not establish apparent bias, there was no need to separately determine whether there had been a failure to disclose.
According to legal counsel Tushad Cooper, the ruling raises a governance issue for international arbitration over whether an arbitrator's disclosure duty should be confined to relationships that meet the legal threshold for apparent bias or extend to relationships that a reasonable party might consider relevant when assessing independence.
"The question is not necessarily whether every professional connection should trigger disclosure," he said.
He said international arbitration is a relatively close-knit professional ecosystem. Experienced arbitrators inevitably develop professional relationships across different cases, institutions and law firms. The difficult question, according to him, is determining where the line lies between an ordinary professional connection and a relationship significant enough to warrant disclosure.
The issue becomes more complicated when third-party funders are involved.
Tata Power had argued that the Omni Bridgeway should be treated in the same way as the funded claimant for disclosure purposes. The court rejected that proposition and observed that such an approach could effectively require the corporate veil to be pierced in every case involving third-party funding.
Cooper said this finding shows the challenge created by the institutional use of litigation funding. Funders may not formally control arbitration proceedings or qualify as parties, but they can still have a substantial economic interest in their outcome.
"As litigation funding becomes increasingly institutionalised, the boundaries between party, funder, counsel and arbitrator are becoming important from a governance and transparency perspective," he said.
The issue is not simply whether a relationship exists, but whether parties have enough information to assess the independence and impartiality of an arbitrator.
"That distinction is important because arbitration rests fundamentally on confidence in the independence and impartiality of the tribunal," he said and added, "Parties need to know enough about an arbitrator's professional ecosystem to assess whether circumstances exist that could reasonably call those qualities into question."
At the same time, he said that requiring disclosure of every professional connection could create an unrealistic burden on arbitrators and potentially encourage tactical challenges to arbitration awards.
He said a narrower disclosure standard could leave parties without enough information to assess possible conflicts. Meanwhile, a standard could make the process more difficult for arbitrators and increase the scope for challenges based on professional relationships that do not necessarily show bias.
"There is therefore a delicate balance to be maintained," he said.
The Tata Power-Kleros proceedings illustrate that difficulty. Professional networks in international arbitration can extend across multiple proceedings, law firms and institutions, while third-party financiers can have economic interests in several disputes at the same time. Such relationships may be entirely legitimate, but greater transparency could allow parties to make informed assessments of potential conflicts before they become grounds for a challenge, he said.
Tata Power now faces the financial and legal impact of the arbitration award, which requires payment of $490.32 million, in addition to legal costs and interest.
It plans to appeal the Singapore court's ruling before the Singapore Court of Appeal, so the dispute will continue.
However, the case has implications beyond the amount involved or the immediate dispute between the two companies.
Cooper said international arbitration institutions and courts may have to consider what level of transparency should be expected from arbitrators in a system where professional networks can span multiple proceedings and third-party financiers can have substantial economic interests in outcomes.
"The role of litigation funding makes this question even more pertinent," he said.
A funder's economic interest can extend across several cases, while arbitrators and counsel may participate in matters involving the same funding institution, law firms or professional networks. According to the council, those relationships may be legitimate, but transparency can help parties assess potential conflicts before they become grounds for challenging an award.
The proceedings could have consequences for Tata Power beyond the long-running overseas commercial dispute. The case puts arbitrator disclosure, third-party funding and institutional accountability under examination in the context of governance standards in modern international arbitration.
"Ultimately, the credibility of arbitration depends not only on whether arbitrators are independent and impartial, but also on whether the process provides parties with sufficient transparency to have confidence that they are," he added.
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