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Tata Power’s $490 million arbitration battle: Why arbitrator disclosure counts

The Singapore court rejected Tata Power’s bias challenge, while the dispute now moves towards an appeal. The case also examines how third-party funders fit into arbitrator disclosure rules when they have financial interests in arbitration outcomes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 03:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 03:33 AM IST
Tata Power’s $490 million arbitration battle: Why arbitrator disclosure counts
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