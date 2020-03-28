Tata trusts donate Rs 500 crore to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Ratan N Tata, the Chairman of the Tata Trusts on Saturday (March 28, 2020) announced to donate Rs 500 crore for the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

Ratan Tata took to his social media platforms to share the news and said, "The COVID-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time."

The picture that Ratan shared had five key points where the donated money will be committed.

The five points are as follows:

1) Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines.

2) Respiratory systems for treating increasing cases.

3) Testing kits to increase per capita testing.

4) Setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients.

5) Knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.



Chairman also added, "The Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived."

"We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic," wrote Ratan Tata.