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Tata Trusts says Tata Sons board resolution on Chandrasekaran reappointment invalid - what's the matter

Tata Trusts has said Tata Sons’ September 17 board resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman was invalid because it lacked the required support from the Trusts’ nominee directors under the company’s Articles of Association.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Trusts says Tata Sons board resolution on Chandrasekaran reappointment invalid - what's the matter
Image Credit: ANI

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