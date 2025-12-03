Indian Railways Launches OTP-Based Tatkal Ticket Booking System - Check Authentication Process, Rollout Plan, Benefits, And Other Details

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets will now have to undergo mandatory OTP verification starting 1 December 2025, as Indian Railways introduces a new security layer to enhance transparency and curb misuse of the high-demand quota.

To reinforce the booking system, the Railways has made One-Time Password (OTP) authentication compulsory across all Tatkal booking platforms. Before a Tatkal ticket is confirmed, travellers must validate an OTP sent to the mobile number provided during the booking process.

According to Western Railway, the update follows the Railway Board’s instructions to strengthen fairness in ticket allocation and eliminate unethical practices.

In a statement, Western Railway said, “There is an important modification in the Tatkal booking system as per the Railway Board guidelines. Tatkal tickets will be issued only after the authentication of a system-generated OTP. The OTP will be sent to the mobile number furnished by the passenger during booking, and the ticket will be confirmed only after successful verification.”

पश्चिम रेलवे द्वारा रेलवे बोर्ड के निर्देशानुसार तत्काल बुकिंग प्रणाली में एक महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव लागू किया जा रहा है। अब तत्काल टिकट केवल सिस्टम द्वारा भेजे गए वन टाइम पासवर्ड (OTP) के सत्यापन के बाद ही जारी किए जाएंगे।



First Phase Rollout

The OTP-based verification system will first be introduced on Train No. 12009/12010 — the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

After monitoring performance in this initial phase, the Railways will gradually extend the feature to the entire network.

Applicable Across All Platforms

The new rule will apply uniformly across:

IRCTC website

IRCTC mobile app

Railway reservation counters

Authorised travel agents

Officials said the updated system aims to prevent fraudulent activities and automated bulk bookings, ensuring genuine passengers get fair access to Tatkal tickets.

How the New OTP System Works

Under the revised procedure:

A system-generated OTP will be sent to the mobile number entered during the transaction.

Ticket issuance will be completed only after the passenger enters and verifies this OTP.

The verification requirement becomes active from 12 am on 1 December.

Western Railway emphasized that the authentication is mandatory across all computerised PRS counters, online platforms, and authorised agents.

Tatkal Booking Procedure

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets through IRCTC or authorised channels must follow the usual steps:

Log in before the Tatkal booking window opens

Enter travel details

Select the Tatkal option

Fill in passenger information

Complete the payment quickly through any approved online method

To save time, users can utilise tools like IRCTC’s “Master List”, which stores passenger details for faster checkout.

Additionally, IRCTC has updated its broader reservation guidelines. From 28 October 2025, Aadhaar authentication is mandatory between 8 am and 10 am on the first day of reservation opening. Users without Aadhaar verification can continue to book tickets outside these timings.