New Delhi: A powerful social media post highlighting the plight of a high-earning software engineer laid off in Bengaluru has sparked widespread debate online about India’s social safety net and the treatment of its salaried middle class.

In a post that has since gone viral on X, user Venkatesh Alla shared the story of a friend, referred to only as Mr. Salim, a top-performing engineer from an NIT who was recently laid off from a leading tech firm. Despite earning a lucrative Rs 43.5 lakh per annum package and contributing more than Rs 30 lakh in income tax over five years, Salim found himself without any government support when his job was abruptly terminated.

“Last year alone, he paid Rs 11.22 lakhs in income tax. In just 5 years, over Rs 30 lakhs gone into the system, and in return, he got zero support. No safety net. No job security. No respect for his contribution,” the tweet reads.

Just got a message from Mr. Salim a topper from his NIT, working in Bangalore with a ₹43.5 LPA package laid off last month. The company handed him just 3 months’ severance.



Last year alone, he paid ₹11.22 lakhs in income tax. In just 5 years, over ₹30 lakhs gone into the… — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) June 29, 2025

The post goes on to reveal that Salim received only a three-month severance package from his company and is now relying on his savings to cover his children’s education expenses, Rs 1.95 lakh per child, per year. With no housing loan to worry about, he is slightly better off than many others in his situation, yet the emotional toll has been severe.

“He fell into depression. He said he felt like he was suddenly on the road, abandoned from every direction,” the post continues. “The same government he paid lakhs to in taxes betrayed him the moment he needed it most.”

The tweet has ignited a larger conversation about the lack of systemic support for India’s salaried taxpayers, particularly during times of personal or professional crisis.

The Indian middle class, especially those in the private sector, has long voiced concerns over the imbalance between high taxation and minimal direct benefits. With no robust unemployment insurance, universal healthcare, or mental health support systems in place, laid-off professionals often find themselves in free fall.

Venkatesh’s post concludes with a stark indictment of the current state of affairs: “This is what happens to genuine taxpayers in India. You pay. You comply. You contribute. And when you're in crisis, you're on your own. This country desperately needs to change. Because right now, it's failing the very people who carry it forward.”

The post has garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments, many echoing similar frustrations or sharing personal stories. Several users have called for the introduction of structured unemployment benefits, mental health programs, and tax reforms that offer tangible returns for salaried contributors.

While the identity of Mr. Salim has been kept confidential at his request, his story is resonating far and wide, putting a human face to the broader issue of economic insecurity, even among India’s most educated and skilled professionals.

Netizens Reaction

The post triggered intense reactions online, with opinions sharply divided on whether the government should be expected to provide support in such situations.

Some users outright challenged the expectation. “How many people laid off in Silicon Valley receive direct aid from the government?” one user questioned. “Everyone pays taxes around the world, but that doesn’t automatically entitle individuals to state intervention after job losses.”

Others came to the defense of the tax system, arguing that high incomes are possible only because of the infrastructure and stability provided by the state. “Try earning ₹45 LPA in Gaza,” a user pointed out. “Taxes sustain the system that enables such salaries. You can’t live a Rs 90 LPA lifestyle on a Rs 45 LPA income and then blame the government when things don’t go your way.”