TBJEE 2022 Results to be declared soon, check model answer key on tbjee.nic.in

New Delhi: The examination results for TBJEE 2022 will soon be declared by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination on their official website - https://tbjee.nic.in/. Prior to declaring the results, the official website has released the provisional answer sheet or model answer key of TBJEE 2022.

The link to the model answer key is available on the website's (https://tbjee.nic.in/) homepage. Students can visit the website and find it in the ticker box or as one of the options in the options column.



(Source: https://tbjee.nic.in/)

Students waiting for the results should note that the results for TBJEE 2022 are not out yet on their official website. However, when the are declared, students can easily access them by visiting the TBJEE Exam website and then clicking on the link directing them to the results.

Most likely, they will be asked to enter their login information upon which they can view their results. The marksheet will contain the total marks, subject-wise marks, rank achieved and other categorical information.

There will also be an option to download your exam result so that you may print it for future use.

