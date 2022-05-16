हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TBJEE 2022

TBJEE 2022 Results to be declared soon, check model answer key on tbjee.nic.in

The results for TBJEE 2022 will be declared on its official website soon. Meanwhile, take a look at the model answer key for the examination.

TBJEE 2022 Results to be declared soon, check model answer key on tbjee.nic.in
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The examination results for TBJEE 2022 will soon be declared by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination on their official website - https://tbjee.nic.in/. Prior to declaring the results, the official website has released the provisional answer sheet or model answer key of  TBJEE 2022.

The link to the model answer key is available on the website's (https://tbjee.nic.in/) homepage. Students can visit the website and find it in the ticker box or as one of the options in the options column.

TJEE
(Source: https://tbjee.nic.in/)

Students waiting for the results should note that the results for TBJEE 2022 are not out yet on their official website. However, when the are declared, students can easily access them by visiting the TBJEE Exam website and then clicking on the link directing them to the results. 

Most likely, they will be asked to enter their login information upon which they can view their results. The marksheet will contain the total marks, subject-wise marks, rank achieved and other categorical information.

There will also be an option to download your exam result so that you may print it for future use.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TBJEE 2022Tripura Board of Joint Entrance ExaminationTBJEE Results 2022
Next
Story

Char Dham Yatra 2022: 39 pilgrims died so far due to heart attack, mountain sickness

Must Watch

PT10M23S

PM Modi In Lumbini: Many agreements were negotiated between the two countries