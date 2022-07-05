TBSE Board Result 2022: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 date is expected to be announced today on the official website. The Tripura Board Results are expected to be out this week. As per the local media reports, the TBSE Board results likely to be declared on July 7, 2022 therefore no official announcement has been made yet. However, as per the reports officials are likely to announce the result date today July 5, 2022 through Tripura Board official website.

TBSE Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check the scorecards

Visit the official website of Tripura Board – tbresults.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2.

A login page will appear on the screen

Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button

Then, TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will appear on the screen

Download your result and save it for future reference

Students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth to view their TBSE Result 2022. Tripura Board held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022, but were postponed and will now take place from May 2 to June 1, 2022.